Nashik, Oct 2 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra increased by 88 on Saturday to touch 4,08,650, while the day also saw four deaths and 73 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Missing Teenager Found Murdered in Mathura.

The toll in the district stands at 8,637 and the recovery count is 3,99,056, he said.

Also Read | GATE 2022 Registration with Late Fee Begins, Candidates Can Apply Online at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

With 5,296 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,95,519, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)