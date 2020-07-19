Latur, Jul 19 (PTI) A naturopath has been booked for allegedly prescribing allopathic drugs to patients here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.
The clinic of the practitioner was raided on Saturday by a health officer, an official said.
The accused didn't hold a recognised degree in medicine and a valid license, he said.
He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Assistant Police Inspector Sanjivan Mirkale.
