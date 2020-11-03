Noida (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the district's infection tally to 18,339, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,280 from 1,289 on Monday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 178 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 16,991, sixth highest in the state, it showed.

The district's death toll stood at 68 with a mortality rate of 0.37 per cent. The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 92.64 per cent from 92.53 per cent for the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 22,538 from 23,035 on Monday. The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,57,708 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,089 on Tuesday, the data showed.

So far, 4,87,355 people have tested positive for the infection in UP, according to government officials.

