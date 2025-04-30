Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], April 30 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar visited Ernakulam to attend a 'Jansunvaai' organised by the NCW, during which Rahatkar listened to the problems faced by women.

She informed on Tuesday that many women complained that they had failed to reach Delhi; therefore, she had come to address their grievances. A total of 36 complaints were received during the public grievances session, and a meeting was also held with internal committees and local communities.

"Today, I have come to Ernakulam. On behalf of the National Commission for Women, we organised a 'Jansunvaai'. Many women from here have complained to the NCW, but they cannot come to Delhi. So we came here for those women and listened to public grievances. Today, we got 36 complaints while listening to public grievances...We held a meeting with internal committees and local communities on Sexual harassment in the workplace", Vijaya Rahatkar told ANI.

Taking to X, Rahatkar shared some glimpses of the 'Jansunvaai', which stated that women from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kottayam districts had come to her with their problems.

"At the Jan Sunwai in Ernakulam today, I personally heard 36 cases from Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thrissur & Kottayam districts. Ensuring that every woman's voice is heard and acted upon", the post read.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women has expressed deep concern over the recent "communal violence" in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts, where women and girls were "subjected to unspeakable acts of sexual violence, physical assault, and rape threats."

"The National Commission for Women expresses its deep concern and anguish over the large-scale communal violence that recently occurred in Murshidabad and Malda districts of West Bengal. An Inquiry Committee led by the Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the affected regions and recorded harrowing testimonies of survivors, particularly women and girls, who have suffered disproportionately due to the targeted violence," as per an official release.

On April 11, violence erupted in Murshidabad, a Muslim-majority district in WB, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest resulted in two deaths, several injuries, and property damage. Thousands of people fled from their homes in search of safety.

The protest later spread to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, where incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades were reported. (ANI)

