New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The National Commission for Women has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for using alleged derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Mathura Hema Malini.

In a post on X, the NCW said "National Commission for Women strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging immediate action against Soorjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within three days."

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also issued notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his remarks against actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

Renu W Bhatia, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women told ANI that Surjewala was a very sorted Congress leader and this act is very shameful.

"The indecent statement by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala is very shameful. In my view, he was a very sorted Congress leader but today he proved that every Congress leader speaks this kind of language. Recently, another Congress leader made a similar indecent statement on actor Kangana Ranaut. This is the habit of Congress workers and this is their mentality. Women Commission is strong in its stand, we have summoned him to appear at Panchkula office on April 9 and clear his statement. He needs to apologise to Hema Malini," she said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters here, before filing her nominations for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leader and Bollywood veteran, Hema Malini said that the opposition targets only 'popular people'.

"They target only popular people because targeting the unpopular ones won't do them any good... They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi," she said.

Randeep Surjewala on Thursday clarified that he never intended to insult or hurt the actor-politician.

Surjewala's clarification comes after BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X and accused the Congress MP of making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini.

Referring to this, Surjewala said that the video posted by the BJP leader has been edited, distorted and shared to distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India.

"BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of editing, distorting and spreading fake news so that it can distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India," he said.

"Listen to the full video - I said, "We also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our daughter-in-law," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

