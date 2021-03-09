New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a three-member fact-finding team to Alwar in Rajasthan to inquire into allegations that a woman who had gone to lodge a complaint against her husband was trapped and raped repeatedly inside the police station compound by a sub-inspector.

The woman had gone to the police station to lodge a case against her husband as he wanted a divorce.

According to the woman's complaint, the accused SI raped her for three days at a quarter inside the police station.

The NCW, in a statement, said it is seriously concerned about the reported incident.

It is the duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for commission of crimes.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director General of Police of Rajasthan seeking adherence to guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probe in two months in cases of sexual assault.

"The commission has sent a three-member fact-finding team to Alwar to inquire into the matter," the NCW said.

The commission has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

