Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues to maintain its lead in the Bihar polls even as the opposition Mahagathbandhan narrowed the gap in between and the contest may go down to the wire due to narrow margins on several seats.

According to trends from the Election Commission at 8.30 pm, the ruling NDA is leading on 126 seats and Mahagathbandhan on 110 seats in the 243 member assembly.

Also Read | Sitamarhi Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP's Mithilesh Kumar Wins, Elected as MLA.

The trends show that there BJP is one seat ahead of RJD in the race to emerge as the single largest party.

Among the constituents of NDA, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 19 seats and is leading on 55, Janata Dal-United JD(U) has won 10 seats and is leading on 35, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) has won two seats and is leading on two while Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has won two seats and is leading on two seats.

Also Read | Jehanabad Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD’s Kumar Krishna Mohan Wins, Elected as MLA.

Among the constituents of Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won 19 seats and is leading on 54, Congress has won seven seats and is leading on 13, CPI has won one seat and is leading on two, CPI-M has won one seat and is leading on one and CPI(M-L) has won five seats and is leading on seven.

Among other parties, AIMIM has won one and is leading on four and BSP is leading on one seat. One Independent candidate has also won.

Election officials have said that results will be delayed as the number of polling stations have been increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls were held in three phases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)