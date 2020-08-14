New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a "clearly-defined" strategy.

He further said that the Centre will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. GOI must do it now," he tweeted.

The statement from the Congress leader came a day after he tweeted a graph showing country's upward-moving COVID-19 curve describing it as "frightening not flattening". (ANI)

