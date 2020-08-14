New Delhi, August 14: India has recorded a spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday. The coronavirus tally in the country has increased to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases. The number of people who have improved has increased to 17,51,556. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 48,040 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.

On Thursday, India posted the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 patients in a single day. The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic with the maximum number of cases and the death toll nearing 19,000. COVID-19: India Records Highest-Ever Single-Day Recoveries at 56,383, Case Fatality Rate Dips to 1.96%.

India Records Spike of 64,553 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours:

Spike of 64,553 cases and 1007 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated & 48,040 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/WqClKQSJcc — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1050 56 829 80 21 2 Andhra Pradesh 90425 2828 161425 6676 2296 93 3 Arunachal Pradesh 768 78 1659 25 3 4 Assam 21629 2451 47209 2136 161 6 5 Bihar 30119 828 59786 3077 416 3 6 Chandigarh 702 73 1023 8 26 7 Chhattisgarh 3881 295 9508 269 109 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 446 4 1248 39 2 9 Delhi 10946 78 133405 1021 4153 14 10 Goa 3194 316 6641 161 89 3 11 Gujarat 14184 160 57421 977 2713 18 12 Haryana 6827 182 36694 612 503 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1256 50 2362 89 18 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7392 70 18523 544 498 8 15 Jharkhand 8731 73 10815 440 197 5 16 Karnataka 80351 737 112633 7034 3510 112 17 Kerala 13096 326 24922 880 126 6 18 Ladakh 528 22 1274 19 9 19 Madhya Pradesh 9317 212 31239 643 1048 15 20 Maharashtra 147820 1040 381843 13408 18650 344 21 Manipur 1739 62 2231 103 12 22 Meghalaya 656 35 517 8 6 23 Mizoram 319 6 330 7 0 24 Nagaland 1997 35 1113 122 8 25 Odisha 13888 194 36479 1673 305 9 26 Puducherry 2609 332 3676 144 96 5 27 Punjab 9022 559 17212 422 675 39 28 Rajasthan 13630 47 41648 1249 822 11 29 Sikkim 379 1 550 16 1 30 Tamil Nadu 52929 119 256313 5633 5278 119 31 Telengana 22736 140 63074 1780 665 11 32 Tripura 1647 46 4912 74 44 1 33 Uttarakhand 4059 233 6687 217 140 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 49347 349 84661 4072 2230 54 35 West Bengal 26003 157 76120 2725 2203 54 Total# 653622 9674 1695982 56383 47033 942

India continues to be in third place among the worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic. US leads the chart with the maximum number of cases and casualties due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the entire world grapples with COVID-19, countries are working on the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday, the World Health Organization, however, said the vaccine approved by Russia this week is not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing. "We don't have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment" on the Russia vaccine, said Dr Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general.

