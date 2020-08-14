New Delhi, August 14: India has recorded a spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday. The coronavirus tally in the country has increased to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases. The number of people who have improved has increased to 17,51,556. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 48,040 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.

On Thursday, India posted the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 patients in a single day. The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday,  while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic with the maximum number of cases and the death toll nearing 19,000. COVID-19: India Records Highest-Ever Single-Day Recoveries at 56,383, Case Fatality Rate Dips to 1.96%.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1050 56  829 80  21
2 Andhra Pradesh 90425 2828  161425 6676  2296 93 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 768 78  1659 25  3
4 Assam 21629 2451  47209 2136  161
5 Bihar 30119 828  59786 3077  416
6 Chandigarh 702 73  1023 26
7 Chhattisgarh 3881 295  9508 269  109
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 446 1248 39  2
9 Delhi 10946 78  133405 1021  4153 14 
10 Goa 3194 316  6641 161  89
11 Gujarat 14184 160  57421 977  2713 18 
12 Haryana 6827 182  36694 612  503
13 Himachal Pradesh 1256 50  2362 89  18
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7392 70  18523 544  498
15 Jharkhand 8731 73  10815 440  197
16 Karnataka 80351 737  112633 7034  3510 112 
17 Kerala 13096 326  24922 880  126
18 Ladakh 528 22  1274 19  9
19 Madhya Pradesh 9317 212  31239 643  1048 15 
20 Maharashtra 147820 1040  381843 13408  18650 344 
21 Manipur 1739 62  2231 103  12
22 Meghalaya 656 35  517 6
23 Mizoram 319 330 0
24 Nagaland 1997 35  1113 122  8
25 Odisha 13888 194  36479 1673  305
26 Puducherry 2609 332  3676 144  96
27 Punjab 9022 559  17212 422  675 39 
28 Rajasthan 13630 47  41648 1249  822 11 
29 Sikkim 379 550 16  1
30 Tamil Nadu 52929 119  256313 5633  5278 119 
31 Telengana 22736 140  63074 1780  665 11 
32 Tripura 1647 46  4912 74  44
33 Uttarakhand 4059 233  6687 217  140
34 Uttar Pradesh 49347 349  84661 4072  2230 54 
35 West Bengal 26003 157  76120 2725  2203 54 
Total# 653622 9674  1695982 56383  47033 942 

India continues to be in third place among the worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic. US leads the chart with the maximum number of cases and casualties due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the entire world grapples with COVID-19, countries are working on the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday, the World Health Organization, however, said the vaccine approved by Russia this week is not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing. "We don't have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment" on the Russia vaccine, said Dr Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general.

