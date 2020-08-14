New Delhi, August 14: India has recorded a spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours on Friday. The coronavirus tally in the country has increased to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases. The number of people who have improved has increased to 17,51,556. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 48,040 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.
On Thursday, India posted the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 patients in a single day. The COVID-19 recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic with the maximum number of cases and the death toll nearing 19,000. COVID-19: India Records Highest-Ever Single-Day Recoveries at 56,383, Case Fatality Rate Dips to 1.96%.
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1050
|56
|829
|80
|21
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|90425
|2828
|161425
|6676
|2296
|93
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|768
|78
|1659
|25
|3
|4
|Assam
|21629
|2451
|47209
|2136
|161
|6
|5
|Bihar
|30119
|828
|59786
|3077
|416
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|702
|73
|1023
|8
|26
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3881
|295
|9508
|269
|109
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|446
|4
|1248
|39
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10946
|78
|133405
|1021
|4153
|14
|10
|Goa
|3194
|316
|6641
|161
|89
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|14184
|160
|57421
|977
|2713
|18
|12
|Haryana
|6827
|182
|36694
|612
|503
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1256
|50
|2362
|89
|18
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7392
|70
|18523
|544
|498
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|8731
|73
|10815
|440
|197
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|80351
|737
|112633
|7034
|3510
|112
|17
|Kerala
|13096
|326
|24922
|880
|126
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|528
|22
|1274
|19
|9
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9317
|212
|31239
|643
|1048
|15
|20
|Maharashtra
|147820
|1040
|381843
|13408
|18650
|344
|21
|Manipur
|1739
|62
|2231
|103
|12
|22
|Meghalaya
|656
|35
|517
|8
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|319
|6
|330
|7
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1997
|35
|1113
|122
|8
|25
|Odisha
|13888
|194
|36479
|1673
|305
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|2609
|332
|3676
|144
|96
|5
|27
|Punjab
|9022
|559
|17212
|422
|675
|39
|28
|Rajasthan
|13630
|47
|41648
|1249
|822
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|379
|1
|550
|16
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52929
|119
|256313
|5633
|5278
|119
|31
|Telengana
|22736
|140
|63074
|1780
|665
|11
|32
|Tripura
|1647
|46
|4912
|74
|44
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4059
|233
|6687
|217
|140
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|49347
|349
|84661
|4072
|2230
|54
|35
|West Bengal
|26003
|157
|76120
|2725
|2203
|54
|Total#
|653622
|9674
|1695982
|56383
|47033
|942
India continues to be in third place among the worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic. US leads the chart with the maximum number of cases and casualties due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the entire world grapples with COVID-19, countries are working on the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday, the World Health Organization, however, said the vaccine approved by Russia this week is not among the nine that it considers in the advanced stages of testing. "We don't have sufficient information at this point to make a judgment" on the Russia vaccine, said Dr Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general.
