New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in several parts of the national capital ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

Police personnel could be seen conducting thorough checks of vehicles.

Heavy barricading is placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs, and metal detectors.

This comes after Delhi Police earlier this month, arrested two terrorists in the national capital having links with foreign terror organizations.

In light of some reports on threats from anti-social and terrorist elements to the Republic Day celebrations, flying of sub-conventional and aerial platforms in the National Capital Territory of Delhi has been prohibited until further notice.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, through an order issued on Monday, had said that some criminal and anti-social elements inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations.

According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade on January 26, for which they can register through a QR code.

Entry will be given only to valid pass holders and ticket buyers.

About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the January 26 parade, which includes the paramilitary forces, and NSG apart from Delhi Police. The Kartavya Path will be monitored with the help of around 150 CCTV cameras, which also has high-resolution cameras.

The high-rise buildings around the Kartavya Path and parade routes will be closed from the evening of January 25. Entry of heavy vehicles will be stopped in Delhi from Wednesday night. Heavy vehicles will be stopped at all the borders of Delhi. This time heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter inside the Ring Road, towards New Delhi.

Only vehicles with passes will be given entry into these areas. Entry will be given in the New Delhi district only after verifying the local people.

According to the Delhi Police, this time about 30,000 people can reach through the metro to watch the parade, for which the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will also be open. All metro stations will be open this time. The movement of vehicles will be stopped on Kartavya Path, Janpath, India Gate, and Copernicus Marg from 4 am.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day. (ANI)

