New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off a Jan Aushadhi Train (Chhattisgarh Samparkranti Express) in New Delhi on Friday, said a press release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

This train has been wrapped with the branding of the Jan Aushadhi scheme to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Generic medicines which are available through more than 9000 Kendras at affordable prices. This train will travel through more than four States for two months, added the press release.

Also, a similar train from Pune to Danapur has been flagged off covering 4 States for 2 months for generating awareness amongst the general public about the Jan Aushadhi scheme.

The third day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2023 was observed as 'Jan Aushadhi - Ek Kadam Matri Shakti Ki Ore' across the country. women beneficiaries attended in large numbers at 34 locations in all States/UTs at Jan Aushadhi Kendras where interaction was conducted in the presence of women public representatives, women doctors, NGO's and information sharing about the Health benefits of Jan Aushadhi medicines was done.

Special discussions about menstrual health were also conducted. Kits containing women-centric products were distributed to more than 3500 women at designated locations.

Mandaviya said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras provide quality and affordable medicines. More than 9000 Jan Aushadhi Kendra are working to ensure that people would get quality medicines at affordable prices and these Kendras are gaining popularity amongst the public.

Mandaviya further stated that Railways is also carrying a special campaign for the publicity of affordable generic medicines which in turn will create awareness among the public and will also save them money.

Union Minister informed that Railways Ministry has decided to open Jan Aushadhi Kendra at some big railway stations. This will prove beneficial for the commuters as they can buy medicines from these kendras at stations and they don't need to go anywhere.

The Minister also informed that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can be opened by any private individual. 20 per cent commission is provided to him so that he can not only get medium of employment but also of service. He further said, while inexpensive and quality medicines are available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras throughout the country, these Kendras are also providing sanitary pads to women at the price of just Re 1 per pad. (ANI)

