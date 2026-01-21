Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 21 (ANI): Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken a major step towards strengthening financial efficiency, safety and transparency by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI) for providing cash pick-up facilities at 400 stations across the NFR network.

The MoU was signed at the NFR Headquarters in Maligaon, Guwahati, in the presence of Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, along with senior officials of the State Bank of India and NFR.

The initiative marks an important milestone in improving cash management practices across the railway system.

Under this arrangement, SBI will provide a secure and organised mechanism for cash pick-up from designated stations and ensure the timely deposit of station earnings into respective SBI branches.

The system will bring uniformity in cash handling, enhance accountability and enable real-time tracking of cash movement through GPS-enabled vehicles, thereby reducing risks associated with theft, loss or misappropriation.

The new facility is expected to result in significant savings in vehicle-hiring and security manpower costs, while also enhancing the safety of station staff.

By relieving staff from manual cash transportation, the initiative will allow greater focus on core operational and commercial functions, reinforcing NFR's commitment towards modernisation, transparency and improved public service delivery. (ANI)

