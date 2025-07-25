New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over the classification of several rivers in Uttar Pradesh as drains in official records related to the Ganga pollution control efforts.

During a hearing in the long-standing environmental case concerning the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Ganga, the Tribunal expressed displeasure at the trend of misrepresenting natural rivers as drains, warning that such practices could have long-term environmental consequences.

The matter was heard by a Principal Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson), Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and Dr. A. Senthil Vel.

The Bench was presented with data showing that several water bodies, traditionally recognised as rivers, had been listed in government reports as untapped drains. Among these were the Chhoiya (Baha) River in Amroha, the Chhuiya River in Hardoi, and the Kali East River in Hapur.

All were shown as contributing untreated sewage into the environment without connection to any sewage treatment plant (STP).

In the case of the Chhoiya River, reports stated that it discharges into the Ganga during the rainy season but has not been tapped, and no STP is linked or proposed for it. Similarly, the Chhuiya River in Hardoi was recorded as untapped with a discharge of over 28 MLD (million litres per day), but with no land allotted or funds approved for any treatment facility.

The expected timeline for establishing an STP and completing household sewage connections extends as far as 2031.

The Kali East River in Hapur was also found to be treated as a drain in the documentation, despite carrying significant sewage loads. Though an STP is under construction in the area, the classification of a river as a drain raised further alarm.

Additionally, mention of the Sot River in the reports was flagged for its ambiguity, suggesting it, too, may have been wrongly identified as a drain.

The Tribunal strongly observed that rivers, whether seasonal or perennial, cannot be allowed to be labelled as drains. It emphasized that such water bodies play a critical role in maintaining the hydrological balance and sanctity of the Ganga. Allowing their classification as drains could lead to further environmental neglect and possibly result in the degradation of even major rivers.

In its order, the Tribunal directed the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a complete list of rivers that have been treated as drains and are either proposed to be tapped or have already been tapped. The State was also asked to file status reports for the remaining districts of Aligarh, Kaushambi, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur within four weeks.

The matter is now scheduled for the next hearing on September 4, 2025. (ANI)

