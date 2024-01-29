Woman Dragged by Hair by Cop in Hyderabad: NHRC Notice to Telangana Government Over Media Reports of Lady Police Officers Dragging Girl Student by Hair

New Delhi, January 29: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notice to the Telangana government over media reports of lady police officials dragging a girl student by her hair in the Ranga Reddy district on Monday. The NHRC sought a detailed report within four weeks, including action taken against the responsible police officials. It has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report on a video clip showing lady police officials dragging a protesting student by her hair during an agitation on January 24.

Notably, the protest was staged by some of the students of Professor Jayanshankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raised the serious issue of a violation of the human rights of the victim girl. Accordingly, it issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Telangana. The report sought should include the action taken and the health status of the victim girl.

According to the media report carried on January 25, the students were protesting against a decision by the state government allocating 100 acres of land belonging to the university for the construction of the new High Court complex. The video of the reported incident went viral on social media. Meanwhile, the video triggered public outrage and as the police action drew heavy criticism from the opposition, Rajendranagar police issued a clarification stating that the action by two lady constables was unintentional and they wanted to grab the woman protestor's hand.

Opposition leaders, including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, raised serious concerns over police brutality and demanded stern action.

