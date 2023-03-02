Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI) In a major offensive against terrorists operating from Pakistan soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached Srinagar property of Mushtaq Zargar alias Latram, who was released along with Masood Azhar, the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight 814 (IC 814) at Kandahar in1999.

Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former Union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989.

Zargar is a 'Designated Individual Terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and has been funding terror activities in the Valley.

Zargar was earlier associated with Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front and was responsible for several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has close association with other terror outfits such, as Al-Qaeda and JeM.

Zargar grew up in Nowhatta area of Srinagar and joined JKLF. In 1989 he was one of the members who kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed, and negotiated her release in exchange of five terrorists. He was arrested on May 15, 1992 and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hostage exchange deal. (ANI)

