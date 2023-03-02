Kohima, March 2: The ruling NDPP-BJP alliance won two seats and is leading in 30 seats in the Nagaland Assembly election, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi while BJP candidate P Bashangmongba Chang won the Tuensang Sadar-I seat by defeating his nearest NCP rival Toyan Chang by 5,644 votes.

Counting of votes for the 59 Nagaland Assembly seats started at 8 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. As per trends available for 55 out of 60 seats, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) was ahead in 20 seats while its alliance partner the BJP was leading in 10 seats, the EC website said.

The NDPP and BJP fought the election on a 40:20 seat sharing agreement. NDPP supremo and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was leading by over 6,000 votes against his nearest Indian National Congress party rival Seyievilie Sachu, it said. Deputy Chief Minister and BJP nominee Y Patton is leading by over 100 votes in Tyui seat in Wokha.

Two of the four women candidates Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of NDPP are also leading in Dimapur-III and Western Angami seats.

Independent candidates are leading in five seats and Nationalist Congress Party nominees was ahead in five constituencies.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) candidates are leading in two seats while LJP (Ram Vilas) nominees leading in three seats. Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27.