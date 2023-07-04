New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two alleged "hardcore" members of the proscribed terror group ISIS in Kolkata for promoting terrorist activities in the country, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed against Mohd Saddam alias Abdul Malliack and Abdul Rakib Qureshi before an NIA court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said the accused were arrested by the Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police on January 6 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against the Government of India by collecting arms, ammunition and explosives, and recruiting Muslim youth for carrying out terrorist activities for ISIS in India and abroad.

The NIA took over the case a month later.

A large quantity of incriminating material used for propaganda and radicalisation on behalf of ISIS was seized from the two accused, the spokesperson said.

Abdul Rakib Qureshi was earlier convicted for life in a UAPA case for his acts of terror and association with SIMI, another proscribed organization, the official said.

"Investigations showed that the two men had knowingly associated themselves with ISIS with the intent to further its activities. Saddam entered into a criminal conspiracy with Qureshi to recruit people, target prominent personalities and also to send the recruits abroad for executing ISIS-led terror actions and activities.

"The duo used various encrypted social media platforms for communication to hide their terror-related activities and evade detection by law enforcement agencies," the spokesperson said.

