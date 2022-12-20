New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating eleven cases in which nexus between terrorists, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad have been found, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Of the 11 cases, two were registered in 2019, four each in 2020 and 2021, and one this year, said Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on behalf of the MHA in a written reply to the queries of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Kunwar Danish Ali.

Also Read | In Pictures | PM @narendramodi, Lok Sabha Speaker @ombirlakota & Other Dignitaries … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Asked whether the government is aware of the increase in the number of cases of nexus between terrorists, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad Rai said, "NIA is investigating 11 cases in which nexus between terrorists, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad have been found."

The Minister also said a total of 112 accused have been arrested in these 11 cases and charge sheets have been filed against 115 accused persons in 10 cases.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray Seeks Probe Into Row Over CM Eknath Shinde's Land Allotment Decision in MVA Government.

NIA's case on gangster-terror nexus is based on the August 4 case registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The agency re-registered the case on August 26.

This year so far, the NIA has raided more than 100 locations across the country in connection with its probe against gangster-terror nexus case.

In September, NIA conducted searches at 52 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)