New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided three locations in Bihar in the 2020 case of attack by a terror gang at the Tetariyakhad coal mine in Jharkhand. The raids were conducted at two locations each in Bhagalpur and Purnea and one location in Madhepura today in the case relating to extortion and disruption of government work in Latehar, Jharkhand, as part of a criminal conspiracy, said the NIA. The agency added, "the premises raided belonged to associates of the gang, involved in conspiracy to commit terrorist activities."

"One person was arrested during the raids," the agency further said. Searches at the premises of suspects led to the seizure of five mobile phones, one hard disk, one Rifle (30-06 bore) with one magazine, one Pistol (7.65 mm), along with two magazines and 63 live ammunition of different calibers.

In addition, the NIA teams seized Rs 1.30 crore in cash, along with incriminating documents.

The NIA, which had taken over the case from Jharkhand Police in March 2021, has so far filed three charge-sheets against a total of 24 accused. The case, originally registered at Balumath Police Station in December 2020, involved an attack at the coal mine by terror gang operatives Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu and others.

As per NIA investigations, the Aman Sahu gang was involved in several sensational crimes in Jharkhand, including firing on a DSP and attacks and sextortions from businessmen and contractors. "The gang had also developed linkages with various splinter Naxal outfits and other organised criminal gangs outside Jharkhand," said the anti-terror agency. The NIA said that one associate, identified as Shankar Yadav of Bhagalpur district, was involved in investing and channelising the extortion money collected on behalf of Aman Sahu in the real estate sector. Yadav has been arrested following the recovery of Rs 1.30 crore cash from his possession. "Another of Sahu's associates, namely Pramod Yadav, had earlier harboured one accused, Pradeep Ganjhu. A resident of Madhepura district, he was also wanted by the State police and carried a reward of Rs 3 lakhs for his arrest," added the agency. (ANI)

