New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched the rented accommodation of a key suspect in Haryana's Rohtak area in a case relating to attempts by the CPI (Maoist) or Naxal terror organisation to re-energise its influence in the Northern Region Bureau (NRB).

According to the agency, the search at Naresh's house resulted in the seizure of two mobile phones and handwritten documents.

NIA investigations identified Naresh as a former member of the Chhatra Ekta Manch (CEM) and a close aide of the accused, Priyanshu Kashyap, in the case.

As part of the Naxal conspiracy, the NIA said, Priyanshu Kashyap used to frequently visit the said premises, where he conducted meetings with the organisation's underground cadres.

"The terror outfit has been concertedly working towards the revival of its presence in various regions of the country, including the NRB comprising the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh," said the NIA. (ANI)

