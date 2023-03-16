New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): A special court in Bengaluru has convicted an Improvised Explosives Device (IED) fabrication expert as the ninth accused in the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen-Bangladesh (JMB) dacoity case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday.

The terrorist, identified as Arif Hussain, was found guilty under Sections 120-B, 395, 452, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 17, 18, 20, and 23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and Section 25(1A) of Arms Act, 1959.

The accused has been sentenced to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine.

The convict, an expert at fabrication of IEDs, belongs to Panpara in the Barpeta district of Assam, said the anti-terror agency, adding "he was operating from various hideouts in and around Bengaluru, along with 13 other members of JMB.

"They were involved in committing dacoities across the city for raising funds (maal-e-ganimat) for the JMB cause," said the NIA.

As an IED expert, the NIA said, Hussain had imparted training to his co-accused terrorist operatives in the preparation of IEDs.

After committing dacoity, the agency further said, Arif had sold the looted gold in Assam and the money generated was then used for furthering the activities of JMB in India.

NIA Special Court Bengaluru had earlier convicted three accused, namely Najir Sheikh, Habibur Rahaman, and Mosaraf Hossain, who had pleaded guilty and were awarded seven years rigorous imprisonment with a fine in November last year. Four accused persons namely Khador Kazi, Mustafizur Rahman, Adil Sheikh, and Abdul Karim also pleaded guilty later and were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine in January this year. (ANI)

