New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Nilkamal, a manufacturer of moulded furniture has joined forces with Reliance Foundation to donate 2000 quick covid bed, 2000 bedside cabinets, mattress and pillows to the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in the national capital.

Nilkamal's quick covid bed (QCB) has been designed during the coronavirus lockdown as an innovative and low-cost bed ideal for make-shift hospitals.

The QCB is made from high strength plastic sheets and has a high load-carrying capacity of up to 300 kg. The bed is long-lasting and most economical.

"It can be assembled in under 3 minutes, easy to clean and sanitise with disinfectants and is 100 per cent recyclable. QCB is ideal for the current monsoon season as it is 100 per cent waterproof, termite and bacteria proof and has no odour, unlike cardboard beds," Mihir Parekh, executive director of head bubble guard division NILKAMAL Ltd told ANI.

"Being lightweight it is easy to transport and can be flat-packed to store and re-use in future crisis scenarios," added Parekh.

Commenting on the initiative, Parekh, said, "We applaud the efforts of the Delhi Government and Radha Soami Satsang Beas for the swiftness of their action in creating the world's largest makeshift hospital in record time."

"We are especially grateful to Nita Ambani and Reliance Foundation for believing in our capabilities and extending to us the opportunity to participate in their generous contribution. We are proud of our team that despite numerous challenges and limitations, they have developed and delivered this solution 100 per cent Made in India and well before the timelines. We stand together in solidarity with the Government of Delhi and all associated bodies in this fight against COVID-19," he said. (ANI)

