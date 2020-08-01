Hailakandi (Assam), Jul 31 (PTI) A nine-day-old girl from Hailakandi district became the youngest person in Assam to test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.

The baby girl, who was born to Nazma Sultana of Bakrihower area in the district, has been admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for treatment, the Hailakandi district spokesperson said.

"She has been admitted and her mother is also with her," the official said.

However, the test result of the mother, who gave birth to the baby at home, turned out to be negative, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, an 18-day-old baby boy, who had tested COVID-19 positive on July 23 along with his parents in the same district, was the youngest person in the state to get infected by coronavirus.

The Hailakandi district administration conducted random rapid antigen tests in different locations at Hailakandi town on Friday, following the detection of positive cases with no travel histories.

Altogether, 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Barak Valley district, taking the tally to 970.

