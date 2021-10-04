Raipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the Chhattisgarh capital on Tuesday during which she will attend a series of programmes, including a seminar of professionals, a BJP spokesperson said on Monday.

Sitharaman will arrive at the Raipur airport at 11.50 AM on Tuesday and will head to BJP's state office 'Kusabhau Thakre Parisar' where she will address a press conference at 12:45 PM, the Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson said.

Later, Sitharaman will visit the Bhatagaon sub-health centre at 1:45 PM to take stock of the anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive. Later, she will attend a programme on water conservation in the Telibandha Talab marine drive at 3:15 PM, he said.

"At around 3:20 PM, she will attend a blood donation camp programme at the Town Hall and then leave for a hotel where she will take part in a seminar of Chartered Accountants and other professionals," the spokesperson said.

The Union finance minister will leave for Delhi at 8:20 PM after visiting the Raipur residence of BJP national vice president and former Chief Minister Raman Singh, he added.

