New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Days after his son earned a fresh ticket to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, state minister and Nishad Party national president Sanjay Nishad called on BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday.

The Nishad Party is not only a ruling ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh but also a partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Praveen Kumar Nishad, son of the Nishad Party supremo, was named earlier as the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Sant Kabir Nagar constituency of the state.

Praveen is the sitting BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Taking to his official X handle, Sanjay Nishad posted, "During my visit to Delhi today, I met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda at his residence and held discussions on the political issues of the day."

Expressing confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was well-poised to bring home a golden harvest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Nishad Party chief said the BJP was like a 'big brother' in the state and at the Centre and all partners would work unitedly to ensure that the ruling alliance at the Centre returns with the desired mandate.

"Though the BJP is like our big brother, it treats all allies as equals. We are all equal partners in the NDA and work together for the alliance. The NDA's first list (of Lok Sabha candidates) was also ours. We will all work unitedly going forward," Sanjay Nishad said.

Earlier this month, the BJP unveiled its first list of 195 candidates for the general elections, including 51 from Uttar Pradesh.

The most populous state of the country is also considered the most crucial electorally, as it sends as many as 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

Setting sights on a clean sweep in the state in the upcoming general elections, the BJP will fight the polls in alliance with the Apna Dal (S), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Nishad party.

The BJP-led NDA secured 64 out of the 80 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The polls are expected to be held sometime between April and May this year. (ANI)

