By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Army's recruitment process for the Agnipath scheme will be the same as it was earlier and no compromises will be made in educational and physical standards, Chief of Staff Eastern Command Lieutenant General (L-G) KK Repswal told ANI on Wednesday.

"As far as entry is concerned, as per the educational and physical standards, no compromises will be made as after four years, you'll have trained, disciplined manpower available to the industry. There is an age limit from 17.5 years of age to 21 years with the minimum qualification of 10th class for a soldier General Duty (GD)," said the L-G.

According to the L-G Repswal, the recruited soldiers will have to serve for four years and after that, all the recruited cadets will be required to make an exit, of which 25 per cent will be retained and "this cadet can, thereafter, join the organization like any normal soldier," he said.

"For the regiment department, we have to retain 25 per cent of the total recruited candidates, who will be picked by the central organization who would be judging them on their performance during the training period of three years in the service.

Talking about the salary and benefits to the soldier, he added that the cadet will be getting Rs 30,000 per month for three years and will eventually be raised up to Rs 40,000 per month. "There is a scheme where the soldier will save the 30 per cent (Rs 9,000) from his salary and the government too will contribute Rs 9,000 to it. This way, when he will exit after the fourth year, he will get a package of Rs 10-11 lakh," he added.

Adding to the benefits, Repswal said quoting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the recruited candidate will be given preference in the Central Reserve Police Force and Armed Forces, as well.

He further said that all kinds of compensation, including the death and disability compensation, are covered in it. "In Agniveer, if anybody loses his life, he will be compensated with the amount of more than Rs one crore."

He further stated that the family of the Agniveer can avail the benefits of the army as long as he is a part of the Army. "No status of 'ex-serviceman' will be given to him after four years," he said.

The recruited Agniveer will go to each unit as per the seats vacant in each regiment. "They will join the unit as any soldier would do and serve for four years before making the exit. When the 25 per cent will be retained and taken back to the unit, he will not undergo any training as he is already a trained soldier. All he would need to do is go to the regiment centre, complete documentation, and a unit will be assigned to him," he said further.

The L-G later informed that the recruitment will start in the next three months, after which they will go for a 4-year service with a training of 10 weeks to 6 months, and after that, they will be sent to the regiment units and they will exit after four years.

"The four-year service in the army will prove beneficial for those who wish to serve the country for 3-4 years and then continue with their business or anything," he said.

Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal DK Patnaik called the 'Agnipath' entry scheme for youth to the Indian Armed Forces a "triple-win situation".

"Agnipath scheme for youth is a win-win-win situation- for the individual joining Armed Forces, for the Forces who employ her/him and a win for the nation, so it's not just a win-win situation, but a triple-win situation," DK Patnaik said during a media address.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

This move comes in a bid to slash the ballooning salary and pension bills, amid major concerns the move will adversely impact the professionalism, military ethos and fighting spirit of the over 14-lakh strong armed forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.

At present only young men will be recruited, but later young women too can join the force. (ANI)

