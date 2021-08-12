Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, did not report even a single coronavirus positive case for the second consecutive day on Thursday, due to which its overall infection count remained unchanged at 6,992, a senior civic official said.

No new case was reported in the slum colony on Wednesday. Earlier, on August 3 and 8 also, this area did not witness even a single case, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

In June and July, too, Dharavi had witnessed no new COVID-19 infection on a few days.

Out of the 6,992 total number of cases, 6,596 patients have recovered and got discharge from hospitals, the official said.

There are only 16 active COVID-19 cases in this slum colony at present, he added.

Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infections in the beginning of April this year, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak in Maharashtra. The area had reported its highest-ever 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8, 2021.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020.

Spread over 2.5 sq km area and housing a mix of shanties and micro industrial units, Dharavi is home to around 6.5 lakh people.

