Noida (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Eight people were arrested and 37 vehicles impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Challans were issued to owners of more than 1,400 vehicles for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded 5,748 COVID-19 cases, including 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Four FIRs were registered and eight people arrested for violating the COVID-19 curbs. A total of 4,316 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,411 of them, while another 37 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

A total of Rs 1,34,100 was collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said.

