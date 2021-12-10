Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A gang of four men have been arrested from Noida for allegedly impersonating candidates of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams, Noida Police said.

Noida Police said that with the arrests made on Thursday, it had busted a racket that allegedly impersonated Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams.

Also Read | RBI Grants Approval to LIC to Up Stake in IndusInd Bank to Nearly 10%.

The police have registered a case and arrested four persons in this connection. Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uttar Pradesh Ranvijay Singh said, "A gang was caught on Thursday by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 58, Noida. At an SSC examination centre in Sector 58, the accused was sitting in the examination impersonating the candidate by using forging papers. "

"A case has been registered. Four people including the original candidate have been arrested," Singh said.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Becomes Most Downloaded Mobile Game Worldwide for November 2021.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)