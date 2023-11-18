Thane, Nov 18 (PTI) Supreme Court Judge Abhay Oka on Saturday said urban development must not be just about high-rises, massive flyovers and roads but also parameters like affordable medical facilities and educational institutions.

Justice Oka said the time had come to decide about what constitutes the parameters of development of any city.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Viral Video Shows Congress Candidate Paras Saklecha From Ratlam Seeking Blessing in Slipper Slaps From ‘Fakir’.

Speaking at the launch of a book titled 'Thane- The Eternal City' written by Joe Alavares, the SC judge said Thane city has a rich heritage and history.

He, however, said the lakes and industries in the city have vanished over time.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Daily Wager Sent to 5-Day Police Custody for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl in Andheri.

He appreciated the lecture series started by Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and said it helps educate citizens on topics like customs and tradition besides history.

Addressing the gathering, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations, said a day earmarked for Thane city should be celebrated in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of observing the foundation day of cities.

The coffee table booked launched at the event has in depth detail of the history of Thane, its trade and activities and heritage.

Others who attended the event were civic chief Bangar and Vijay Bedekar of the Institute of Oriental Study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)