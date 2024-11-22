Imphal, Nov 21 (PTI) The Manipur unit of the National People's Party (NPP) on Thursday instructed its members not to attend any meetings called by the Biren Singh government.

An advisory signed by NPP state president N Kayisii emphasised that the party's national president had officially withdrawn support from the Singh government on November 17.

Also Read | PM Modi on 2-Day Visit to Guyana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joins Ram Bhajan Chant at Promenade Garden in Georgetown During Historic Visit (Watch Videos).

"Consequently, all NPP members are required to comply with this decision," Kayisii said.

The advisory also states that members must seek permission from either the state or national president before making any official statements or engaging with the media on the matter.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Mob Vandalises MLA's Residence; Steals Cash, Jewellery, Relief Items.

The directive comes in the wake of three NPP MLAs attending an NDA meeting convened by Singh at the CM secretariat on November 18, which likely triggered the party's decision to issue the warning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)