New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area on Saturday and will analyse the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered earlier today from a suspected ISIS operative.

Earlier in the day, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell had said, "One ISIS operative arrested with IEDs by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi After Report Says CAG ‘Dropped’ Audit of Rafale Offset Deal.

According to the Delhi police, the suspect was on a bike when intercepted by the police. Search operations are underway at several locations in the national capital. He was taken to the Special Cell office in Lodhi colony after the arrest.

Security has been heightened near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area, with teams of NSG commandos and sniffer dogs keeping a tight vigil in the area.

Also Read | Punjab: Two Suspects Shot Dead by BSF Near India-Pakistan Border in Tarn Taran District.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)