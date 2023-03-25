Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): A full-fledged anti-hijack drill was conducted by National Security Guard (NSG) at Jammu airport on Friday with activation of Anti Hijack committee at Air Force Station Jammu, a defence PRO said.

He said the exercise involved all key stakeholders from the Indian Air Force, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the State government, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and other key players.

"The drill involved an entire spectrum of events including negotiations with hijackers followed by intervention and overpowering of hijackers by a potent team of NSG," the Public relations officer said.

"The exercise gave a unique opportunity to validate processes by inter agencies during such a crisis. An Air India aircraft that landed at Jammu in the afternoon was utilized for the realistic drill. The exercise was successfully conducted bringing valuable lessons and training for all stakeholders," he added. (ANI)

