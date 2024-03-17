New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG) between May 15 and 31, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala K Jagadesh, said on Sunday, adding that the datesheet for the examination will be announced after March 26.

The UGC chairman addressed concerns about CUET-UG exam dates coinciding with Lok Sabha elections on May 20 and 25, saying the date sheet would be announced considering the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Congratulates Rahul Gandhi for His 'Strong Determination', Calls Him 'Rare Person'.

The NTA launched the CUET UG 2024 online application portal on February 27. Students who are appearing for the Class 12 board examinations can apply for the Common University Entrance Test 2024 for various undergraduate courses through the official online portal at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

"NTA will conduct CUET-UG, as announced earlier, between May 15 and May 31, 2024. In this period, two dates overlap with the election dates of May 20 and 25," the UGC chairman said in a post on X.

Also Read | Electoral Bonds BJP's 'White Collar Corruption', Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Watch Video).

"After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between May 15 and 31," he added.

The announcement comes a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Phase I will be held on April 19, Phase II on April 26, Phase III on May 7, Phase IV on May 13, Phase V on May 20, Phase VI on May 25, and Phase VII on June 1.

The NTA last month released its schedule for the 2024 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate exam. However, UGC chairman Mamidala then said that this schedule may change to accommodate the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate), administered by the National Testing Agency, is an all-India examination facilitating admissions into undergraduate programmes across central universities in India. It is the second-largest entrance exam in India, attracting over 10 lakh candidates annually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)