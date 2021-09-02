Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], September 2 (ANI): The District Administration on Wednesday sealed a private nursing home in Odisha's Nayagarh and police detained five including the owner and associate nurse staff of the clinic for allegedly performing illegal abortions.

According to Nayagarh Collector, Poma Tudu, the district magistrate and SP Sirdhatha Katariya received information that a private clinic was performing an illegal abortion, acting on which a raid was conducted at the clinic around midnight.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Poma Tudu, Nayagarh Collector said, "Yesterday night I got some information that illegal abortion was being done in a private nursing home. After the information, district administration and police immediately conducted a raid and sealed the nursing home. As per guidelines, we will take strict action against the nursing home."

"When we conducted the raid, we found that illegal abortions were being done in the nursing home. We have detained a total of five persons including the owner, who is also the husband of the doctor and four other associate nurse staff of the clinic. It (the clinic) has been locked by the district administration till the completion of the enquiry," said SP Sirdhatha Katariya. (ANI)

