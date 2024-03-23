Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at a restaurant on the fourth floor of a corporate building at Patia Square near Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar on Friday, an official said.

Three fire tenders were dispatched to the location and the blaze was extinguished in three and a half hours, the official said.

The building also houses a branch of a bank and a corporate office. All individuals trapped in the building were rescued safely, the official said.

Abani Kumar Swain, the Deputy Fire Officer of Bhubaneswar, confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

