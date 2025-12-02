Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Raj Bhavan in Odisha has officially been renamed as 'Lok Bhavan', marking a significant shift in Odisha's administrative identity. Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati approved the renaming, following a directive from the Umion Ministry of Home Affairs.

A formal notification announcing the change was issued on Monday.

Governor Kambhampati said that the new name reflects a commitment to building stronger public connection and participation, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He emphasised that Lok Bhavan symbolises transparency, accessibility, and a deeper relationship between the administration and the people.

"This initiative aligns with the broader vision of empowering citizens, strengthening governance systems, and ensuring inclusive growth. Lok Bhavan will continue to serve as an important platform for public engagement and consultation, now with a renewed focus on openness and accessibility for all," the Governor said.

With this change, Odisha takes an essential step toward moving away from colonial names and embracing a people-focused approach to governance. Renaming Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan marks a milestone that reflects pride, democracy, a future guided by public participation. (ANI

