Bhubaneswar, Dec 2 (PTI) Odisha on Wednesday launched emergency helpline '112' to provide all forms of assistance to the people in distress.

The '112' integrates emergency services such as police, ambulance, fire department and women's helpline under a Centre-sponsored scheme that is already functional in several states, officials said.

People in distress need to just dial '112' now, instead of remembering and calling different helpline numbers such as '100', '101', '102', '104', '108' and '181', they said.

All these numbers have now been clubbed into the single toll-free helpline of '112' for the convenience of the people, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the unified emergency helpline will enable the police to provide services in a better and efficient manner.

Patnaik expressed hope that the facility, which comes into force with immediate effect, will strengthen people's faith in the system.

The chief minister also approved the creation of 1,098 posts in the police department for providing quick and efficient services to the people of the state through this facility.

Four Deputy Superintendents of Police, 151 Sub- Inspectors, 203 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 740 Constables will be engaged to provide the '112' emergency service.

This apart, 198 call-receiver executives will be outsourced and 236 vehicles will be deployed for the purpose, it said

The scheme is aimed at ensuring optimum utilisation of manpower and prompt action on emergency calls. The rescue and service vehicles of all services, including police, fire and ambulance, will be tracked on a real-time basis using a digital map and immediately directed to help those in need, officials said.

