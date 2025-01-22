Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], January 22 (ANI): Chakradhar Rana, affectionately known as the 'Papad Man,' has spent over 50 years walking the streets of Udala in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Through rain or shine, he demonstrates an unshakable determination to support his family by selling papads in the local markets.

Every day, Chakradhar walks 30 to 40 kilometres while carrying a load of papads on his head to sell them in local markets. He starts his day early, offering the papads to customers at a nominal price of Rs 10 per piece. Despite his advanced age, Chakradhar's enthusiasm and dedication to his work remain unwavering.

Chakradhar's journey as a papad vendor began five decades ago when he sold them for just 5 paise each. Over the years, he has adapted to changing times and inflation, gradually increasing the price of his papads.

"I have been selling papads for 50 to 60 years, initially pricing them between 5 paise and 10 paise. Currently, I sell them for Rs 10. I get my papads from Kolkata and sell approximately 1,000 units daily," Chakradhar Rana, the 'Paampad Man', told ANI.

Despite facing numerous challenges, Chakradhar has never felt discouraged or ashamed of his profession. Instead, he takes immense pride in being able to support his family through his hard work.

Today, Chakradhar is a beloved figure in his community, respected for his perseverance and commitment to his craft.

Rabin Mohanty, a resident said everyone knows and loves Rana as 'Papad Wala' and eagerly awaits his arrival to savour his papads.

"I fondly remember him as 'Papad Wala' from my childhood. He's a familiar figure in our Udala region, renowned for selling his papads at various markets. Although I'm unsure about his initial investment, everyone knows and loves him as 'Papad Wala.' People eagerly await his arrival to savour his papads. He's easily recognizable, wearing a half pant, carrying papads, and donning a white shirt," Rabin Mohanty, a resident told ANI.

Mohanty added that the people not only admire Rana for his papads but also for his good behaviour.

"His dedication is impressive, as he sells his papads at around 70 to 80 markets in our region. What's more, he travels 30 to 40 kilometres to Dukura to sell his papads. He's not only admired for his papads but also respected for his good behaviour. People adore both him and his papads," Mohanty added. (ANI)

