Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 29 (PTI) Authorities of Berhampur-based MKCG Medical College and Hostel on Sunday terminated four doctors, including an assistant professor and three senior residents from their services, and debarred a second-year postgraduate resident from the hostel for six months for allegedly assaulting a student on December 20, an official said on Sunday.

Purushottam Swain, assistant professor of orthopedics, Aryan Kumar Mohanty, Chinmay Pradhan, senior residents engaged as contractual doctors in the paediatric department, and Yashwant Veera, postgraduate senior resident in the department of general surgery, have been terminated, while Priyajeet Sahoo, second-year postgraduate resident in orthopedics, has been debarred from the hostel for six months, the official added.

The action was taken after a decision in the college council meeting on December 23 and was directed by the director of medical education and training (DMET) for disciplinary reasons, said Suchitra Dash, dean and principal of the Odisha government-run medical college.

Police have registered a case in the matter after the victim PG student lodged an FIR in Baidyanathpur police station. The victim alleged that he was physically assaulted by his senior on the hostel premises around 12.30 am on December 20.

