Nuapada (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): Nuapada district conducted India's largest Mega Cleanliness Drive, executing over 3,170 simultaneous cleanliness-cum-plantation drives across educational institutions and government and private establishments, an official statement said.

The initiative comes after Nuapada was declared the first district in Odisha and the sixth in India to be Single-Use Plastic Free.

The district-level event, held on Monday morning, aimed to fulfil the targets set under the one-month-long SUP-Free campaign. According to officials, the drive covered nearly all villages and wards in the district and saw extensive participation from government personnel, volunteers, and residents, the release added.

Led by Collector Madhusudan Dash, Chief Development Officer Lambodhar Dharua, and Additional District Magistrate (General) Subash Ch. Raita, and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Navaneeta Dash, the district cleaned more than 3,000 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) in a single day.

Further as per the release, as part of the operation, approximately 30 tonnes of plastic waste were collected. In addition, over 1,00,000 saplings were planted during the drive as part of the district's green initiative.

The three notified area councils (NACs) of the Nuapada district also conducted raids at shops and business establishments to seize banned single-use plastic items. (ANI)

