India News | Ola Resumes Cab Services Across 22 Airports in India

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): As domestic air travel resumes across the country, Ola has resumed its cab services across 22 Airports across India with enhanced safety protocols.

Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson at Ola, said, "With the resumption of domestic flight operations in India, we look forward to serving citizens who need a safe and reliable option for Airport trips. The safety of both passengers and driver-partners continues to be a top priority for us and we are committed to following the highest standards of safety and hygiene."

"We are also working closely with Airport authorities across different cities to ensure strict adherence to guidelines while ensuring customers and drivers aren't inconvenienced. By adopting a collaborative approach to flatten the curve, our '10 steps to a safer ride' guidelines for customers and driver-partners will ensure that Ola remains the safest ride for Airport trips," he said.

Passengers across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Guwahati, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Madurai, Mangalore, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam, can book an Ola for their Airport trips.

"In Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, Ola will place specially trained staff to perform car fumigation, temperature checks for driver-partners, and a car audit before every pick-up so customers can have peace of mind before they step into the car," read a release from Ola.

"Across all other cities, Ola will be regularly sanitising cars and monitoring the driver's health status as part of its '10 steps to a safer ride' initiative," it read.

Domestic flight operations have resumed on May 25 during the fourth phase of lockdown.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. (ANI)

