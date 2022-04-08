New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Guwahati in Assam on April 11.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and other delegates will address the Conference on the occasion.

The conference will be attended by 76 delegates, as per an official statement. The theme of the conference is 'Strengthening Legislative Oversight to help Optimise Development Outcome for the Aspirational Sections of Society'. "During the conference, the delegates will be deliberating on the subjects of Mainstreaming youth-centric policies and harnessing youth Energies for National Development and the common good," the statement read.

The valedictory session of the conference will be held on April 12. Om Birla, Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will also inaugurate CPA Executive Committee meetings on April 9 in Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. The meetings will be attended by 50 delegates. (ANI)

