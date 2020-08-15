New Delhi, Aug 15: On 74th Independence Day, all Indians should take a pledge to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

"On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a self-reliant India and contribute to taking the country to new heights by using indigenous products. Best wishes on Independence Day," Shah said in a tweet.

Also Read | Independence Day | PM Modi Says 7 Crore Poor Families Benefited From Free Gas Cylinders Under Ujjwala Yojana: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

"Today we are very proud that the dream of independent, strong and capable India dreamt by our freedom fighters is being brought to reality by PM Narendra Modi. On one side poor and deprived classes were given homes, electricity, health insurance while on the other, India was made a stronger nation," he added.

In an earlier tweet, Shah had also saluted all the freedom fighters who had laid down their lives in the Independence struggle and those who had made the supreme sacrifice for its security and unity.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Indians on 74th I-Day, Read His Tweet Here.

Earlier, Modi also extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion.

"Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" the Prime Minister tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)