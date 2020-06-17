India News | One Death, 269 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The surge in COVID-19 cases continuedin Telangana on Wednesday with 269 new cases and one death being reported, pushing the tally of positive cases in the state to 5,675 and fatalities to 192.

According to a state government bulletin, a total of 1,096 samples were tested, taking the state's cumulative total so far to 45,911 samples.

It said 1,959 samples were "under process".

Out of the 269 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for the lion's share of 214 cases.

The bulletin said 3,071 people have been discharged so far, while 2,412 were under treatment.

The state government has recently announced that around 50,000 samples would be tested in Hyderabad and adjoining areas as part of measures to check the spread of virus.

According to the bulletin, hypertension and diabetes mellitus were the major co-morbid conditions found among deaths.

On gender distribution of positive cases, it said 3,671 (65 per cent) of the total positive cases were men, while 2004 (35 per cent) were women.

With regard to age distribution in positive cases, those in the age group of 26-30 were the highest infected, followed by those in 31-35.

