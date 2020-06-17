Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | One Death, 269 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:31 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | One Death, 269 New COVID-19 Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The surge in COVID-19 cases continuedin Telangana on Wednesday with 269 new cases and one death being reported, pushing the tally of positive cases in the state to 5,675 and fatalities to 192.

According to a state government bulletin, a total of 1,096 samples were tested, taking the state's cumulative total so far to 45,911 samples.

Also Read | Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Former Union Minister & RJD Leader, Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

It said 1,959 samples were "under process".

Out of the 269 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for the lion's share of 214 cases.

Also Read | Manipur Political Crisis: 3 BJP MLAs Join Congress, TMC & Independent Withdraw Support; Biren Singh Government in Trouble.

The bulletin said 3,071 people have been discharged so far, while 2,412 were under treatment.

The state government has recently announced that around 50,000 samples would be tested in Hyderabad and adjoining areas as part of measures to check the spread of virus.

According to the bulletin, hypertension and diabetes mellitus were the major co-morbid conditions found among deaths.

On gender distribution of positive cases, it said 3,671 (65 per cent) of the total positive cases were men, while 2004 (35 per cent) were women.

With regard to age distribution in positive cases, those in the age group of 26-30 were the highest infected, followed by those in 31-35.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement