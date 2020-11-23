Noida (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 that pushed its death toll to 77, while the district's infection tally surged to 21,646 with 160 new cases on Monday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 1,302 from 1,323 on the previous day, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, Would be Sold to Govt For Rs 250 Per Dose, Says Adar Poonawalla.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fourth highest in the state.

According to the department's data, 187 more patients were discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 20,267, the fifth highest in the state.

Also Read | Indian Railways Resumes Passenger Services to Punjab After Freight Trains, New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express First to Operate.

With the death toll reaching 77, the district now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 93.62 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down slightly to 23,776 on Monday from 23,806 on Sunday, according to the data.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,97,475 as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,582 on Monday, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)