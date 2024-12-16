New Delhi, December 16: The 'One Nation, One Election' bill, which provides for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The listed agenda of Lok Sabha for Tuesday includes the Constitution Amendment Bill concerning simultaneous elections.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal. Meghwal is also likely to tomorrow introduce a Bill to further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. This bill seeks to align elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry for purposes of simultaneous elections. One Nation, One Election: Bill on Simultaneous Polls Likely To Be Introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17; Might Go to Joint Committee of Parliament.

The Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation One Election' bill earlier this month. While the BJP and its allies are in support of the bill, several opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK are opposed to it. The Union Cabinet had in September accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. The panel was headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. One Nation, One Election Soon? Union Cabinet Clears Proposal for Bill on Simultaneous Lok Sabha, State Assembly Elections.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind. The panel recommended the implementation of simultaneous polls in two phases. It recommended holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously in the first phase and conducting local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections. It said there should be a common electoral roll for all elections.

