New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress MP Imran Masood on Monday said that the first evacuation flight under Operation Sindhu carrying 260 Indians from Israel will land in India tomorrow.

Masood stated that over 10,000 Indians are currently stranded in conflict-hit Iran and Israel, and around 2,500 of them have formally requested evacuation.

So far, 1,713 Indian nationals have returned home.

Speaking to ANI, after visiting the MEA over the issue, Masood said, "More than 10,000 Indians are stuck in Iran and Israel. 2,500 people have requested that MEA evacuate them. Around 1,713 people have returned.

He confirmed, "The first flight is coming from Israel tomorrow, carrying 260 Indians. We want our people to return to their country as soon as possible, and we have requested the same from MEA."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs, through its XP Division, informed that the first group of evacuees, 161 Indian citizens who were earlier moved from Israel to Amman, Jordan, by road, will arrive at Delhi's Airport at 11:30 PM IST on.

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said that the Indian government has scheduled three additional evacuation flights from Iran over the next two to three days as part of its ongoing Operation Sindhu.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a new batch of 285 Indian nationals evacuated from the conflict-hit Iran at the Delhi Airport, Margherita said that 162 Indian nationals who had crossed into Jordan from Israel would be repatriated "within a day or two."

The group of 285 evacuees, who arrived on a special flight from Mashhad, included people from several states such as Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The evacuees were welcomed by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, after they landed at the Delhi Airport, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

In a post on X, the MEA stated, "India's evacuation efforts continue under Operation Sindhu. MoS Shri Pabitra Margherita received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June."

"With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran," it added. (ANI)

