New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Several organisations have decided to set up a united front to strengthen the movement on the issue of employment and will organise "employment parliaments" in all states in May.

The decisions were taken at a two-day National Employment Conference, organised here by the Desh ki Baat Foundation of Delhi minister Gopal Rai.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills Teenage Girl in Surajpur, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide; Arrested.

"Our country is currently experiencing a severe unemployment issue. Even with advanced degrees, young people are knocking on doors for work. Instead of generating new employment, several lakh of government positions are vacant, and the youth, on the other hand, are being lathi-charged," said Rai, who was the chief guest at the conference.

He said the need of the hour is to formulate a national employment policy.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence Case: CBI Records TMC Leader Anarul Hossain’s Statement.

More than 200 organisations of students, youths, teachers, trade unions, farmers, women, LGBTQ+, journalists, dalits and tribals attended the conference and formed a united front -- the Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti (SRAS).

Rai said all these organisations are struggling in different ways on unemployment issues and economic problems, but the central government doesn't pay any heed to this concern.

The conference passed a resolution for initiating a national movement against unemployment from August 16 in Delhi.

It was also decided that "employment parliaments", on the lines of the one organised at Jantar Mantar in Delhi last year, will be held in all states from May 1 to May 26.

The "employment parliament" at Jantar Mantar saw the participation of 30 students' outfits, including the AISA, AISF, CYSS and the DSF.

Awareness campaign on the matter will be organised at universities and colleges, and at tehsil and district levels across the country in July.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)