Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) One hundred and seventeen members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, out of the total 119, cast their vote here in the Presidential election on Monday.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

Ruling YSR Congress MLA from Kandukur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh M Maheedhar Reddy chose to vote in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Two members who did not turn up for voting were Telangana Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Chennamaneni Ramesh (TRS).

While Kamalakar is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, Ramesh is said to be out of the country, TRS sources said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who visited rain and flood-hit areas on Sunday, returned to the city from Warangal and cast his vote in the afternoon.

All MLAs of the AIMIM (seven), Congress (six) and BJP (three) exercised their franchise.

TV channels claimed that there was some confusion when Congress MLA from Mulug (ST) D Anasuya, popularly known as Seethakka, exercised her franchise.

She told news channels that the thick marker pen given to her for voting touched the top of the ballot paper while opening it and not near the names of candidates in fray. A fresh ballot paper was not given, she said.

She, however, voted to whom she was supposed to vote as per her conscience, she said.

Efforts to reach her for comments were not successful.

Earlier in the day, the ruling TRS MLAs, who assembled at the party headquarters at Banjara Hills here, reached the Assembly premises led by party Working President and minister K T Rama Rao.

A mock polling was held at the TRS headquarters before the party MLAs reached the legislature, TRS sources said.

The TRS and AIMIM are supporting the candidature of joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential poll.

TRS has nine Lok Sabha members and seven members in Rajya Sabha.

Except the votes of three BJP MLAs, all other votes in Telangana are expected to go in favour of Sinha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)